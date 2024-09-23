Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Expected To Launch Next Week In Global Market; Check Expected Specs, Price

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Launch: South Korean giant Samsung is expected to launch the imminent Samsung Galaxy S24 FE smartphone next week in the global market. The much-anticipated smartphone has made multiple benchmark appearances, with promotional materials surfacing online.

Now, a recent leak has revealed potential pricing for the device in the US and is expected to arrive with support for Galaxy AI features right out of the box. It was believed the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE would be announced in October since it was the same month in 2023 when the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched.

The phone is expected to launch as a successor to the Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Price (Expected)

According to tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could launch at $649 (around Rs 54,000) for the 128GB variant, reflecting a $50 increase over its predecessor. The 256GB model is expected to be priced at $709 (approximately Rs 59,000).

Hey #FutureSquad! Back in June, I revealed the #Samsung #GalaxyS24FE design and dimensions.



Today, I'm back with the USD pricing of its two storage options...



This time, on behalf of @Smartprix

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1900 nits of peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

It could be powered by the Samsung Exynos 2400e 4nm octa-core processor, with speeds up to 2.9GHz, paired with the Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU. The device comes with 8GB of RAM and offers storage options of 128GB or 256GB.

The phone could run on Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1, it also supports dual SIM functionality. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3X optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 10MP shooter at front.

The handset is expected to be powered by a 4,565mAh battery, supporting 25W wired fast charging, wireless charging, and wireless power share. The phone may come with an additional feature including an IP68 water resistance rating, in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

For connectivity, the smartphone could support a 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, USB 3.1, and NFC.