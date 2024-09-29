Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Launched In India With AI Features, Starting At Rs 59,999; Check Specs, Availability

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE India Launch: South Korean giant Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in India. The newly launched smartphone will come with seven years of Android and security updates. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE comes with Galaxy AI features. It is the latest Fan Edition smartphone in the S24 series and the successor to last year's Galaxy S23 FE model.

On the software front, the Galaxy S24 FE runs Android 14-based OneUI out of the box. It is offered in 8 GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The handset is also equipped with Galaxy AI capabilities such as Generative Edit, Edit Suggestions, Portrait Studio, and Instant Slow-Mo. Moreover, the handset also comes with Circle to Search with Google, Interpreter, Live Translate, and Note Assist. (Also Read: Apple iOS 18: How To Customise Lock Screen Widgets In iPhones; Follow THESE Simple Steps)

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is priced at Rs 59,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 256GB model carries a price tag of Rs 65,999. Consumers can purchase the smartphone on October 3 across Samsung.com and at leading retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and 1900 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Exynos 2400e processor.

It is equipped with a 4,700mAh battery 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. On the camera front, the smartphone features a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.

For selfies and video chats, there is a 10MP shooter at the front. The additional features also include IP68 water and dust resistance, Dolby Atmos sound, stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.