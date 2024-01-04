Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Likely To launch On This Date: Check Expected Specifications

New Delhi: Samsung is gearing up to unveil its much-anticipated Galaxy S24 series, including the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, on January 17, 2024. The details surrounding the Galaxy Unpacked event have been disclosed, shedding light on the expected features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, according to reports from HT Tech.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Expected Colour Option

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is anticipated to make its debut in four color variants: Black, Gray, Violet, and Yellow. (Also Read: Good News For Government Employees! 4% Expected DA Hike In March 2024: Reports)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Expected Specifications

Tech Radar suggests that the Plus edition will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display, boasting a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2500 nits. There are also hints that it might incorporate the innovative M13 screen technology for an enhanced visual experience. (Also Read: First Gold Bond Of 2024 Opens For Subscription On February 12: Check More Details)

Camera enthusiasts can look forward to a robust camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, expected to include a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom. The camera system is rumored to integrate novel AI capabilities, promising advanced imaging features.

Powering the Galaxy S24 Plus is a 4900mAh battery, supporting rapid 45W charging.

In terms of performance, rumors suggest that the Galaxy S24 Ultra might be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Galaxy S24 Plus is expected to run on Samsung's Exynos 2400 processor.

The exact RAM configuration, whether 8GB or 12GB, remains uncertain, but the smartphone is likely to offer storage options of 128GB and 256GB, catering to varying storage needs.