Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra India Launch: Could Be Competition To iPhone 16 And Google Pixel 9; Check Expected Specs, Price

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra India Launch: South Korean Giant Samsung is likely to launch its next Galaxy S series in the Indian market. The company is expected to unveil its next flagship Galaxy S25 series in its Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2025. The Galaxy series may include Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra and an all-new Galaxy S25 Slim variant.

Adding further, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be a major highlight of the event. It is important to note that the series would be the next competition to Google’s Pixel 9 series and iPhone 16 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra India Launch (Expected)

Samsung has yet to confirm the official launch date for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but speculation is rife about its arrival. According to reports, the tech giant might unveil the Galaxy S25 Ultra at an event scheduled for January 22. If true, the launch would likely take place simultaneously in India and other global markets.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price In India (Expected)

The much anticipated smartphone could be priced at Rs 1,29,999 in January this year. However, the official price could be announced by the company at the launch event.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could offer a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The smartphone is likely to be equipped with new Galaxy AI features.

On the optics front, the smartphone is packed with a 200MP rear camera with improved AI processing. The Galaxy S25 Ultra may have a 12MP ultra-wide camera and two telephoto lenses.

Moreover, the phone may offer 100x Space Zoom for clearer and more stable shots of distant objects. The phone could run Android 15.