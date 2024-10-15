Samsung Galaxy Smart Ring Pre-Booking Starts In India, Could Debut Tomorrow; Check Expected Price, Benefits

Samsung Galaxy Smart Ring India Launch: Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, has officially begun pre-booking for the Galaxy Smart Ring in India, with the launch set for tomorrow. The ring will be available in three colour options—Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold—and nine sizes. It made its global debut in July at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Ring Pre-Booking In India

The pre-reservation window for the Samsung Galaxy Ring is open until October 15, allowing customers to secure their device ahead of the official launch. The ring is expected to be available for purchase starting October 16, generating excitement among enthusiasts eager to explore this innovative wearable.

Consumers can pre-book the ring by paying a refundable token of Rs. 1,999. Interested individuals can reserve their device through the Samsung India website or leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as per the company's press release.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Ring Price In India (Expected)

Globally, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is priced at USD 399 (approximately Rs. 34,000), positioning it competitively among high-end wearables. However, the final pricing details for India have yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Ring Pre-Booking Benefits

Customers who pre-reserve the Galaxy Ring will enjoy several attractive benefits, including a complimentary Wireless Charger Duo valued at Rs. 4,999 and exemption from subscription fees.

Adding further, the ring will come bundled with a charging case and data cable. Buyers can also receive a welcome voucher worth up to Rs. 5,000 through the Samsung Shop app, enhancing the appeal of this offer.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Ring Specifications (Expected)

The Galaxy Ring is expected to be available in sizes ranging from 5 to 13, mirroring the global variant. Samsung will provide a sizing kit to help customers find the perfect fit.

The ring is likely to come with a lightweight titanium build. It boasts a 10ATM rating and an IP68 rating for durability. The smallest size 5 option weighs just 2.3g and has a width of 7mm.

It is reported to deliver a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge. The Galaxy Ring could be designed with Health AI functionalities to track sleep stages, heart rate, stress, energy levels, and more. It also supports gesture controls and integrates with Samsung's SmartThings Find for improved connectivity.