हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite unveiled

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings fan favourite features from the Galaxy Tab S7, including a large display for entertainment, creative work, and multi-tasking.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite unveiled

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled the latest additions to its tablet portfolio -- Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Both the tabs will be available in select regions starting in June.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings fan favourite features from the Galaxy Tab S7, including a large display for entertainment, creative work, and multi-tasking.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a 12.4-inch display, perfect for taking entertainment, productivity and creativity to the next level. The tab comes in two variants -- 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM with up to 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card. An S Pen is included in-box, so you can make the most of that large display and power through your tasks with even greater efficiency. With Samsung Notes, you can easily convert your on-screen handwritten notes to text.  Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes in four gorgeous colors to fit your personal style: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the carry-along companion for on-the-go content and gaming at an affordable price. With an 8.7-inch screen housed in a sleek, durable metal cover, the compact Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sports slim bezels around the display and powerful Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos. The tab comes with 3GB and 4GB RAM options, long-lasting battery, 15W Adaptive Fast Charging, and optional LTE capability. With a durable metal cover and slim bezel, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes in grey and silver. It comes with up to 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card,

When you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE or Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, you will also get unlimited access to Samsung TV Plus for free. You can make the most of your new tablet by streaming 160+10 channels including your favorite shows, movies, and more. Galaxy users also get access to a free trial of YouTube Premium.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SamsungSamsung Galaxy Tab S7 FESamsung Galaxy Tab A7
Next
Story

Blue Tick comes to the Aarogya Setu app, Here’s what it means

Must Watch

PT2M9S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day