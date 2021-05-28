Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite unveiled

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled the latest additions to its tablet portfolio -- Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Both the tabs will be available in select regions starting in June.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings fan favourite features from the Galaxy Tab S7, including a large display for entertainment, creative work, and multi-tasking.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a 12.4-inch display, perfect for taking entertainment, productivity and creativity to the next level. The tab comes in two variants -- 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM with up to 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card. An S Pen is included in-box, so you can make the most of that large display and power through your tasks with even greater efficiency. With Samsung Notes, you can easily convert your on-screen handwritten notes to text. Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes in four gorgeous colors to fit your personal style: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the carry-along companion for on-the-go content and gaming at an affordable price. With an 8.7-inch screen housed in a sleek, durable metal cover, the compact Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sports slim bezels around the display and powerful Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos. The tab comes with 3GB and 4GB RAM options, long-lasting battery, 15W Adaptive Fast Charging, and optional LTE capability. With a durable metal cover and slim bezel, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes in grey and silver. It comes with up to 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card,

When you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE or Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, you will also get unlimited access to Samsung TV Plus for free. You can make the most of your new tablet by streaming 160+10 channels including your favorite shows, movies, and more. Galaxy users also get access to a free trial of YouTube Premium.