Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ launched in India: Check out specs, price, availability and more

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung on Wednesday launched the Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ in India.

Featuring a new-and-improved S Pen, a stunning display and a suite of creativity features, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ offer a vast canvas for bringing all your ideas to life, Samsung said in a statement.

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor.

Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11 inch LTPS TFT display while Tab S7+ features 12.4 inch Super AMOLED display – both supporting a 16:10 aspect ratio picture. Combined with quad speakers sound by AKG, they offer an immersive cinematic experience. The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ can help you stream, game and create without being tethered to an electrical outlet.

Prices and offers

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic Silver colours.

Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi variant, priced at Rs 55999, will be available at Reliance Retail and Samsung Shop. Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ LTE variants will be priced at Rs 63999 and Rs 79999 and will be available at select retail outlets, Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart.

Consumers can pre-book their Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ starting today (August 26) to avail special benefits.

On pre-booking Galaxy Tab S7, get the Keyboard Cover at a special price of Rs 5999 (Discount of Rs 10000 on MRP) and cashback up to Rs 5000 on HDFC credit and debit cards.

On pre booking Galaxy Tab S7+, get the Keyboard Cover at a special price of Rs 7999 (Discount of Rs 10000 on MRP) and cashback up to Rs 6000 on HDFC credit and debit cards.

In addition, consumers of Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ can avail a special discount of 22.6% on purchase of Microsoft 365 Family priced at INR 5299. Microsoft 365 is the productivity suite offered by Microsoft, which encompasses cloud storage, advanced security and access to premium Microsoft applications.

Key Specs of Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+

Android 10 OS

Processor: 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor 3.09 GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4 GHz + 1.8 GHz

Memory: 6GB + 128GB , microSD up to 1TB

Camera: 13MP (Main) + 5MP (Ultra Wide) + Flash; 8MP

Sound: Quad Speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Connectors: Type C USB 3.2 Gen 1 (DP Out)