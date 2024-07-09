Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: From Foldable Phones to Galaxy Ring; What to Expect From Event?

New Delhi: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place tomorrow, July 10, in Paris. The South Korean smartphone giant will introduce its latest products, including the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. Notably, the company is expected to announce its first wearable ring — the Galaxy Ring.

The event will be live-streamed on platforms like YouTube for anyone to watch. Moreover, it can also be streamed on platforms like X (previously Twitter) and the company’s official website.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6:

The South Korean giant is expected to unveil the Z Fold6 and Z Flip6. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is anticipated to feature a 7.6-inch inner and a 6.3-inch cover Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, both boasting 120Hz refresh rates.

It is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and offer storage options from 256GB to 1TB. The camera setup is likely to remain the same, with a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera, though there are unconfirmed rumours of a 200MP main camera and a potential Ultra variant.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also expected to retain the design of its predecessor. Samsung may improve the hinge for enhanced durability. The device is anticipated to feature a 6.7-inch main display and a slightly larger 3.9-inch cover display. It might be available in two RAM variants (8GB and 12GB) with different Snapdragon chips and could see an upgrade to a 50MP main camera.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 7 Ultra:

Both smartwatches are anticipated to be Samsung's first to incorporate Galaxy AI features. The Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to maintain the design language of the Galaxy Watch 6. In contrast, the new model is likely to sport a rugged design with a circular bezel housed in a rounded square titanium case, featuring a sapphire crystal display and brightness up to 3,000 nits. The Ultra model might be larger, measuring 47mm.

Samsung Galaxy Ring:

The Galaxy Ring is anticipated to be available in three colours: Black, Silver, and Gold, all with a glossy finish. The device is expected to feature AI-powered functions to enhance user experience and offer a wide range of health and fitness capabilities. It is likely to track various health metrics, including sleep, activity, heart rate, and heart rate variability (HRV).

Adding further, Samsung is rumoured to tease its upcoming VR headset, which is being developed in collaboration with Google.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 And Buds 3 Pro:

The wireless earphones are anticipated to deliver a best-in-class audio experience, featuring enhanced active noise cancellation (ANC).