Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 Scheduled For July 10 In Paris; Where To Watch Livestream And What To Expect

Galaxy Unpacked event 2024: Samsung has officially confirmed the date of the Galaxy Unpacked event 2024, scheduled to take place in Paris, France at 3 pm CEST (6:30 pm IST). The event is set to take place on July 10 a focus on AI in the Galaxy Z series. Meanwhile, the tech giant Google plans to have its “Made by Google” event on August 13 this year.

It is important to note that Samsung is a core part of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Hence, the company is using the big stage to host its big product announcement in front of the world.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024: What To Expect

South Korean electronics maker is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, the company is also expected to make an announcement related to mobile artificial intelligence (Galaxy AI) and the new tablet lineup, Galaxy Watch 7 series, Galaxy Ring, and new earphones at the event.

Notably, the Galaxy Ring was initially teased at the Galaxy Unpacked January 2024 event and later showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February.

In India, the event livestream will kick off at 6:30 pm on the Samsung India website, Samsung newsroom, and Samsung's official YouTube channel. Moreover, updates from the event will be available across Samsung's social media handles.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: Where To Watch Livestream In India:

The in-person event will start at 3 pm (CEST) and it will be live-streamed online for a global audience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 (Expected Specs)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC b processor. Both the devices could be packed with an AI feature specifically designed for foldable form factor. However, there will be seasonal upgrades in design, display, processor, protection, battery, and more.

Both foldable devices are anticipated to feature a 6.3-inch cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, they are expected to sport a 7.6-inch bendable AMOLED display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate.