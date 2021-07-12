हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: Leaked images reveal features of upcoming foldable phones, watches and earbuds

As per a recent report, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature an under-display camera and support the S-Pen stylus. Its next clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to have a bigger outer display.

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung is set to host the Galaxy Unpacked event next month. Ahead of the event, new leaks have revealed the device lineup in GIF images, which includes two new Galaxy foldables, a Galaxy FE phone, two Galaxy Watches and a set of new Galaxy Buds.

According to noted social media leaker Evan Blass, who took to Twitter to announce that the Samsung event is set to take place on August 11.

Blass shared images of Galaxy Z Fold 3 in white, green and black colours. Galaxy Z Fold 3 may support the S Pen stylus.

He also tweeted Galaxy Z Flip 3 in purple, black, gold and green colours.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to feature a larger external display of 1.83 inches. It has a dual-camera system, which reportedly includes a 12MP main snapper and a 12MP ultrawide snapper.

The inner screen of the Z Flip3 may feature a punch-hole design with a 10MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Both foldable products are expected to have a lighter weight with a cheaper price than their predecessors.

Blass` thread also showed GIFs of a mid-range Samsung Galaxy S21 FE device in four colours.

In another tweet, Blass shared GIFs of two new Samsung watches that are likely to run the joint smartwatch platform by Google-Samsung.

The Galaxy Watch Active 4 may come in 44mm and 40mm sizes.

Galaxy Buds 2 are likely to have active noice cancellation and Blass showed that buds in gray, purple and white colours.

Samsung is yet to make the device lineup or the date of the launch official.
 

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked eventSamsung eventSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 3Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
