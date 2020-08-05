Samsung Galaxy Unpacked virtual event kicks off today: How to watch live streaming, what to expect

New Delhi: South Korean Electronics manufacturer Samsung is all set to host the online Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday (August 5).

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event will kick off at 10am EST (7:30pm IST) on Wednesday. It will be live streamed through various Samsung channels. You can watch the live-streaming of the event at Samsung Global Newsroom, Samsung.com, and Samsung Global's Facebook page.

“On August 5, join us for a Galaxy Unpacked virtual event to explore our latest ecosystem of Galaxy devices designed to empower your life. Live streaming of the event will be available at Samsung Global Newsroom, Samsung.com at 10 a.m. ET.,” Samsung said in a statement.

The company tweeted:

Power – a new form for a new norm. Unpacked on August 5, 2020. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/DtwxXXurNP — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 7, 2020

Samsung has shared a video related to the event but the teaser does not have much details. The company is likely to debut the new Galaxy Note 20 series and a next-generation foldable device.

Ahead of the launch, some specifications of the Galaxy Note 20 series surfaced online. The standard Galaxy Note 20 will sport a 6.42-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1084x2345 resolution.

The top-end Note 20 smartphone will get slightly bigger and sport a massive 6.87-inch LTPO screen with an AMOLED panel.

Like Note 20, Note 20+ will also have support for 120Hz refresh rate but with QHD+ resolution of 1444x3096 pixels.

The smartphone maker may launch the Galaxy Note 20 with Snapdragon 865 processor or its custom Exynos 990 SoC, depending upon the region.

The processor could be paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, which Samsung had previously started mass-producing.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to feature a 7.59-inch screen with 2213x1689 resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.