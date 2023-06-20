Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 And Watch 6 Classic Prices Out In July; Price Leaked

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are expected to launch in the last week of July. The upcoming Unpacked event will take place in Seoul, South Korea, according to a recent confirmation from the company. Samsung may also introduce the Galaxy Fold 5, Galaxy Flip 5, Galaxy Buds 3, and Galaxy Tab S9 series in addition to the Galaxy Watch 6. Even though Samsung hasn't made any formal announcements about the watch series, a report has leaked the pricing of the upcoming smartwatches.

According to the report from Delabs Magazine, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will be priced at EUR 319.99 (Rs 28727.47) and EUR 419.99 (around Rs 37,650), in France. These prices are for the Bluetooth versions only. The cost of these smartwatches will vary with the size, colour and place.

The smartwatches will be launched in two sizes. Galaxy Watch 6 will be available in 44mm and 40mm sizes. The classic version of this watch will be launched in 43mm and 47mm sizes. The colour combinations for both smartwatches will be different.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Expected Price

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm Bluetooth model will cost EUR 319.99, while the LTE model is expected to be sold at EUR 369.99 (around Rs. 33,216). According to media reports, there will be Graphite and Cream colour options for the 40mm models.

The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with Bluetooth only is reported to cost EUR 349.99 (about Rs. 31,420), while the 4G model will be priced at EUR 399.99 (approximately Rs. 35,800). According to reports, the 44mm version would be offered in Graphite and Silver hues.

The base Bluetooth model of the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is reportedly priced at EUR 419.99 (around Rs 37,650), while the LTE model will be priced at EUR 469.99 (about Rs. 42,100).

According to a report by Gsmarena, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm option will cost EUR 449.99 (about Rs. 40,300) for the Bluetooth model. The 4G model will be priced at EUR 499.99 (approximately Rs. 44,800). The Black and Silver colour options are available for both Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models.