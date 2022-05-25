हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 users can now interact with Google Assistant: Here’s how

The company said it has jointly built a unified Wear OS platform with Google that creates a seamless connection across Android devices

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 users can now interact with Google Assistant: Here’s how
Pic Credits: IANS

New Delhi- South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics on Tuesday announced that Galaxy Watch4 users can now enjoy Google Assistant in select countries. The company said it has jointly built a unified Wear OS platform with Google that creates a seamless connection across Android devices.

The platform comes with Google Play, which gives users access to some of the most popular apps and services from Google, including Google Maps, Google Pay, and YouTube Music. "Starting today, Galaxy Watch4 users will also be able to download Google Assistant on their devices gaining access to fast, more natural voice interactions, quick answers to questions and on-the-go help," the company said in a blog post.

"With access to both Bixby and Google Assistant, consumers will have access to more advanced voice assistant functionality right from their wrists," it added. Google Assistant will be available in 10 markets, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, the UK and US.

It will also support 12 languages, which include Danish, English (American, Canadian, UK, Australian, Irish), Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French (Canadian, France), and Taiwanese. ALSO READ: After relief on edible oil, sugar price rise to be prevented! Government takes big decision

In India, the new Bluetooth-only model of Galaxy Watch4 was launched at Rs 23,999 for the 40mm dial size and Rs 26,999 for the 44mm model. Along with health features such as a heart rate monitor, one of the interesting USPs of the device is that it allows users to monitor their stress levels.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SamsungSamsung Galaxy Watch
Next
Story

Meta unveils upgraded 3D avatars on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram stories: Here’s how it will work

Must Watch

PT2M29S

Khabren Khatakhat: Central government's big decision on edible oil