Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 To Enhance Fitness Tracking On Tattooed Wrists

Samsung, with its latest launch Galaxy Watch 5, has made subtle yet significant enhancements to its already successful formula, creating one of the most well-rounded smartwatches for Android users. While the smartwatch comes with a tougher build, comfortable hold, better battery life, faster charging, reliable fitness tracking, and affordable cost, there are still a few areas that could be improved for an enhanced experience for users. The Samsung community moderator, which is in charge of the Galaxy Wear app, shared an update stating that the company’s developers were working on a feature that would help improve wear detection for users, especially those with tattoos on their wrists.

The BioActive sensor in the Galaxy watches faces difficulty when it comes to reading health and fitness data of users with tattoos on their wrists. The tattoo ink makes it impossible for the watch to detect any data as it tricks the sensor into thinking that the watch is not being worn.

However, as per the latest updates, the company is actively focused on improving the wearing detection feature, especially for people with tattooed wrists.



cre Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy watches to have enhanced wearing detection

According to a SamMobile report, Samsung developers have been working to develop a feature to help improve wearing detection for users with tattoos on their wrists, and the update is expected to be released in the second half of this year.

This update will precisely work toward resolving certain difficulties encountered by the BioActive sensor while reading health and fitness data from tattooed wrists. The company is also working to enhance the feature by refining the sensor's algorithms and optimising its performance. The update will help overcome the challenges posed by tattoos.

While the current version of the BioActive sensor in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has proven to be reliable and precise in measuring all fitness and health data, it has been struggling with detecting data when worn on a tattooed wrist. This is primarily due to the tattoo ink that potentially interferes with the sensor's functionality.