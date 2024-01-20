New Delhi: Samsung, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to release the Galaxy XCover 7 in India as indicated by the device's support page going live in the country. Samsung had recently unveiled its flagship S24 series in India and various other markets during the Galaxy Unpacked event held on January 17.

The Galaxy XCover 7, identified by the model number "SM-G556B," obtained BIS certification in November 2023, suggesting its imminent release in India. Furthermore, the smartphone has secured certifications in Malaysia and Thailand, according to reports by Gizmochina.

Specifications of Galaxy XCover 7:

The Galaxy XCover 7 is expected to be water-resistant with an IP68 rating and have enhanced display protection using Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, enhancing resilience against damage. (Also Read: Instagram Faces Outage In United States; Social Media Flooded With Memes)

Featuring a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT display with improved touch sensitivity suitable for glove use, the smartphone is powered by a 6nm octa-core processor, likely the Dimensity 6100+. It comes up with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. (Also Read: iPhone 16 May Introduce New Dedicated Camera Button: Report)

In the camera department, the Galaxy XCover 7 sports a 50MP main camera and a 5MP front camera. Notable features include a customizable XCover key, Knox Capture for barcode scanning, and Dolby Atmos audio support.

The phone houses a user-replaceable 4,050mAh battery. It includes a 3.5mm audio jack, POGO pins, and a USB-C port. The forthcoming smartphone is expected to operate on Samsung's OneUI 6, which is built on the Android 14 platform.