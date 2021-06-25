Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 teasers leaked ahead of its launch

South Korean smartphone company Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphones around August 2021. The recent leaks showed that Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 being the stars of the show this year.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is expected to come with an under-display camera for the inside, folding screen, however, the new revelations showed that gives a different picture as a hole-punch selfie snapper seems to be in a very similar location to where it is on the Z Fold2.

The Fold3 is expected to have S Pen support and the triple rear camera array is way more subdued against the likes of the Galaxy S21 Ultra or S21/S21+.

In its folded state, the Galaxy Z Flip Z appears slimmer than the older model. The overall design appears to have the same essence as the Panda Pixel 2. Sadly, there’s another angle of this cutesy flip phone in the other poster.

The smartphone is expected to come with a dual-tone design, dual camera system and a much bigger outer screen. A metal frame and then glass bits on top is also supposed to be there.

