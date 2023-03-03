Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5''s New Hinge May Withstand 200K Folds

New Delhi: Tech giant Samsung is upgrading the hinge of its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone which is expected to withstand 2,00,000 folds, the media reported. Currently, the tech giant is underway on the "final" tests for the Z Fold 5`s new "waterdrop" hinge design, reports 9To5Google.



The screen is expected to flex inwards as the phone closes rather than folding at a tight radius. This will provide many advantages, including no gap when the phone is folded and a less noticeable crease on the display. (Also Read: SBI Fixed Deposit Scheme: THESE Investors Can Earn Up To 7.9% FD Rate)



With the new design, the phone will likely be thinner as compared to its predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 4. "Samsung's reliability testing of this new hinge and display panel, due to start next week, will test the build for 200,000 and 300,000 folds," the report said.



In January this year, tipster Ice Universe had claimed that Z Fold 5 will feature a "droplet" style hinge that will likely lessen its display crease. It was also rumoured that the device will feature a 108MP primary rear camera and an in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot.