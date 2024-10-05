Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Get Massive Discount In India With Festive Season Offers; Check Price

Festive Season Offers In India: South Korean giant Samsung has announced festive offers on its sixth-generation Galaxy Z series, which includes the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, in the Indian market. The company revealed these festive offers on the same day that Apple announced its biggest expansion to date in India.

Both smartphones were launched in India in July this year, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Buds 3 series. The festive offers allow customers to buy Samsung products at reduced prices, with benefits such as upgrade discounts, cashback, and special bank offers on select payment options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Festive Offers

As part of a limited-time promotion, Samsung announced on Friday that customers can purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with an upgrade bonus or a bank cashback offer of up to Rs. 12,500, along with 24-month no-cost EMI options.

According to the company, buyers can also benefit from reduced regular EMI rates starting at Rs. 4,584 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Typically, EMI rates begin at Rs. 4,082 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Rs. 6,288 for the premium Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is priced from Rs. 1,64,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, with the 512GB and 1TB versions available at Rs. 1,76,999 and Rs. 2,00,999, respectively. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is listed at Rs. 59,999, and the Galaxy Buds 3 are priced at Rs. 14,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Festive Offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 buyers can enjoy an upgrade bonus or bank cashback of up to Rs. 11,000, along with no-cost EMI options available on select payment methods. Customers can also take advantage of reduced regular EMI rates starting at Rs. 3,056 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

In India, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,21,999.

As part of the festive offers, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Z Assurance program at just Rs. 999, significantly lower than the regular price of Rs. 14,999, for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6. Customers can also receive up to Rs. 18,000 off on the Galaxy Watch Ultra and up to Rs. 5,000 off on the Galaxy Buds 3.

These limited-time offers are available until further notice, though Samsung has not yet announced an official end date.