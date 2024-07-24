Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Watch Ultra, Watch 7 And Buds3 Goes on Sale in India; Check Specs, Price And Bank Offers

New Delhi: Samsung announced the sale of its sixth-generation foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 along with Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7 and Buds3 for customers in India. Starting today, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy connected ecosystem products will be available across retail outlets near you. Consumers can also purchase the devices on Samsung.com, Amazon and Flipkart.

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the most advanced Snapdragon mobile processor yet, combining best-in-class CPU, GPU, and NPU performance. The processor is optimized for AI processing and offers enhanced graphics along with improved overall performance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Galaxy Z Flip6 features a new 50MP Wide and 12MP Ultra-wide camera sensors to provide an upgraded camera experience with clear and crisp details in pictures. The FlexCam on Galaxy Z Flip6 now comes with the new Auto Zoom to compose the best framing for your shot by detecting the subject and zooming in and out before making any necessary adjustments. Galaxy Z Flip6 now comes with enhanced battery life and gets a vapour chamber for the first time.

Galaxy Z Flip6 offers a range of new customization and creativity features so you can make the most of every moment. With the 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow, users can use AI-assisted functions without even needing to open the device. One can reply to texts with suggested replies, which analyze your latest messages to suggest a tailored response.

The device will provide more opportunities to maximize AI capabilities. Built on the foundation of Samsung’s history of form factor innovation, Galaxy AI uses a powerful, intelligent, and durable foldable experience to accelerate a new era of communication, productivity, and creativity.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Galaxy Z Fold6 comes with 1.6x larger vapor chamber for longer gaming sessions and ray tracing supports life-like graphics on its 7.6-inch screen that offers a brighter display of up to 2,600 nits to deliver more immersive gaming. The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a range of AI-powered features and tools – Note Assist, Composer, Sketch to image, Interpreter, Photo Assist and Instant Slow-mo – to maximize the large screen and significantly enhance your productivity.

Samsung Knox, Samsung Galaxy’s defense-grade, multi-layer security platform built to safeguard critical information and protect against vulnerabilities with end-to-end hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection, secures Galaxy ZFold6 and Z Flip6.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

It is the newest and most powerful addition to the Galaxy Watch portfolio – further unlocks enhanced fitness experiences for next level achievements with ultimate intelligence and capabilities. Users with Galaxy Watch Ultra can track multi-course workouts for a triathlon from swimming to cycling to running with new Multi-sports tile.

Adding further, new Functional Threshold Power (FTP) for cycling accurately measures maximum cycling power in just 4 minutes with AI-powered FTP metrics to unlock full potential based on indicators unique to the user.

With a newly added Quick Button, users can instantly initiate and control workouts and map other functions to suit your needs. Not only this, users can activate an Emergency Siren for safety. Post-workout, users can check stats at a glance with dedicated watch faces for Galaxy Watch Ultra that automatically switches to Night Mode for optimal readability in the dark.

With a peak brightness of 3000 nits, Galaxy Watch Ultra also ensures readability even in bright sunlight. For peace of mind during longer adventures, Galaxy Watch Ultra has the longest battery life within the Galaxy Watch line-up, offering up to 100 hours in Power Saving and 48 hours in Exercise Power Saving.

Samsung Galaxy Watch7

With Galaxy Watch7 users can accurately track over 100 workouts and build routines by combining various exercises with Workout Routine to achieve your goals. Galaxy Watch7 is equipped with the new advanced Galaxy AI algorithm for sleep analysis where users can get a deeper understanding of your heart health with Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Blood Pressure (BP) monitoring.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3

Galaxy Buds3 infused by Galaxy AI is engineered for incomparable sound and comes with a new computational open-type design boasting a comfortable fit. With Galaxy AI, users with Galaxy Buds3 will experience the world like never before. Users will be able to see the translation on their Samsung Galaxy smartphone, and simultaneously hear their conversation interpreted in real-time through your Galaxy Buds3.

Galaxy Buds3 transcends the user’s soundscape with Galaxy AI-assisted Adaptive EQ and ANC. Based on individual ear shape and wearing habits, Galaxy AI-boosted algorithm analyzes sound detected through the inner and outer mics in real time.

Furthermore, Galaxy AI optimizes their listening experience by adjusting the sound to conform to their fit with pinpoint precision. Additionally, Galaxy Buds3 comes with PC Auto Switch on Galaxy Buds3 detects audio activity and transfers the connection to your favourite Samsung Galaxy devices, so you can work and play seamlessly.

Price and Bank Offers

Galaxy Z Flip6 starts at Rs 1,09, 999 and is available in three stunning colours – Blue, Mint and Silver Shadow. Consumers can own Galaxy Z Flip6 at just Rs 4,250 with no-cost EMI for up to 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 starts at Rs 1,64,999 and is available in three colours- Silver Shadow, Navy and Pink. Consumers can own the Galaxy Z Fold6 at just Rs 6,542 with no-cost EMI for up to 24 months.

Adding further, customers can avail of multibuy benefits of up to Rs 18000 while purchasing Galaxy wearables- Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Buds3. All customers who purchase Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 will get Galaxy Z Assurance wherein they get an industry-first two screen/parts replacements at just Rs 2999.

Galaxy Watch Ultra is priced at Rs 59,999 and Galaxy Watch7 starts at Rs 29,999 for the 40mm variant. Customers can avail up to 24 months of no-cost EMI on their purchase. Galaxy Buds3 is priced at Rs14,999.