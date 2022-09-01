New Delhi: Samsung enthusiasts who are looking to buy the GalaxyZ Fold4 1TB, Galaxy Z Flip4 BespokeEdition in India have to wait just for a few hours more before they can grab the much anticipated smartphones. Samsung is also offering benefits for Limited time only for those looking to buy both the smartphones, by combining it with cashback, exchange enefits and other atrractive offers.

During the Samsung Limited time offer, customers can Get benefits greater than Rs 46000

- Galaxy Watch4 worth Rs 34999 at Rs 2999

- Bank Cashback or Exchange benefits worth Rs 8000

- Get up to 18 months No cost EMI

- Also, Earn Smart club points up to 2% on your purchase

- Samsung Care+ @ 50% off at Rs 5999 only (worth Rs 11999)

Users will be able to take benefits of the Samsung offer on September 1 from 12 PM to midnight.

After launching the phones GalaxyZ Fold4, Flip4 and Flip4 BespokeEdition last month, Samsung shared its plans on hitting markets in host of countries in the month of September.

Samsung has witnessed a robust demand for its fourth-generation of foldables in India, registering more than 50,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Fold4 and Galaxy Flip4 in less than 12 hours last month.

Available in Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colours, Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at Rs 89,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 94,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

The 'Bespoke Edition' that offers glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 97,999, the company said in a statement.

Available in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black colours, Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at Rs 154,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 164,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant.

Consumers can also purchase 12GB+1TB variant exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 184,999.