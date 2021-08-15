हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samsung Independence Day Delights Sale

Samsung Independence Day Delights Sale: Check offers, discounts on smartwatches, fitness trackers and more

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has come up with the Independence Day Delights sale which offers huge discounts on fitness trackers and smartwatches. Owning a fitness tracker or a smartwatch can be useful in achieving fitness goals by keeping a track of the quality of workouts.

During the Samsung Independence Day Delights Sale, the company is offering deals across a wide range of its products, from smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, household appliances and much more.

Among some of the wearable devices on sale are the original Samsung Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Watch 2, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 (including the 4G model), the Galaxy Watch 3, and the company’s fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit 2.

Check the best offers here: 

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Steel)

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 Steel model is up for sale at a discounted rate of Rs 28,490 instead of Rs 33,990. In terms of features, the watch comes with a 1.4-inch display, a 1.15GHz processor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity and comes with an accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, light sensor, and an optical heart rate sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm, 4G model)

The Samsung Galaxy watch is sold for Rs 18,990 against the market price of Rs 34,990. It comes with health monitoring features like heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 LTE (41mm, 4G model)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 LTE is up for sale at Rs 34,490 instead of Rs 34,990. It comes with IP68 rating, built-in GPS, fall detection, workout tracking, blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring Spotify support and comes with Smart Reply for messages.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is sold at Rs 3,999 against Rs 4,199 during the sale. It allows for a variety of workout tracking, is water and sweat resistant, and allows for heart rate monitoring, stress tracking and reminders to wash your hands regularly.

 

