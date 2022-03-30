Samsung launches 5 new smartphones in India, revamps Galaxy A series

New Delhi: Samsung on Tuesday announced the addition of five new models Galaxy A13, A23, A33 5G, A53 5G, A73 5G to its Galaxy A series portfolio in India.

The new Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 will be available in four awesome colours - peach, blue, black and white. Galaxy A53 5G is priced at Rs 34,499 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 35,999 for 8GB+128GB variant. Galaxy A23 will be available at Rs 19,499 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 20,999 for 8GB+128GB variant.

Meanwhile, Galaxy A13 is priced at Rs 14,999 for 4GB+64GB, Rs 15,999 for 4GB+128GB and Rs 17,499 for 6GB+64GB

variant.

"At Samsung, we believe in openness with the Galaxy experience powering endless possibilities. The Galaxy A series epitomises that belief by making flagship-like features accessible at an affordable price point. The five new models we are launching are curated to inspire consumers with style, power and versatility," Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India said in a statement.

Galaxy A73 5G comes with a 108MP camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), enhanced durability with IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, powerful Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and Super AMOLED+ display at 120Hz refresh rate.AIt features RAM Plus with which you can expand RAM up to 16GB. It comes in 2 variants -- 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB with expandable storage up to 1TB.

Galaxy A73 5G comes with 5G support, out-of-the-box Android 12 and supports software updates up to 4 years

and 5 years of security updates.

Galaxy A53 5G sports 64MP OIS camera for blur-free photography, 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with best-in-segment 120Hz refresh rate for smooth browsing, and IP67 rating for spill, splash and dust resistance. Additionally, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, adding to the durability.

For the first time in A-Series, Galaxy A53 5G is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 processor. It features Samsung's defence grade security Knox and will receive software upgrades for up to 4 years and security updates for up to 5 years.Galaxy A33 5G sports quad rear camera with 48MP main lens with OIS, powerful 5nm Exynos 1280 processor, and 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that supports 90Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers for surround sound experience.

It also has IP67 rating for spill, splash and dust resistance. It comes with a large 5000mAh battery and promises up to 3 years of software upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

Galaxy A23 features 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. It sports a quad rear camera with 50MP main lens with OIS for sharp, blur-free photos even in low-light conditions. It is power-packed with Snapdragon 680 4G processor and large 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Galaxy A13 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display for a pleasant viewing experience. It comes with a 50MP quad camera along with an 8MP front camera for great selfies. It is powered by Exynos 850 chipset and 5000mAh battery.

