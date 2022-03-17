Samsung launches Galaxy Book2, Book2 Business, Book Go in India; price starts at Rs 38,999

New Delhi: Samsung has made its re-entry to the laptop business in India with the launch of the Galaxy Book2 series and Galaxy Book2 Business in the country. All the newly launched laptops are powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core processor.

In an official statement, Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India said that the company launched the new PC line-up keeping in mind the growing needs of consumers with best-in-class performance, design, and collaboration. “Our new range of notebooks caters across consumer and enterprise segments," Pullan added.

Samsung has also launched the Galaxy Book Go laptop which is powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform in India. The price of the affordable laptop begins at Rs 38,990. The Galaxy Book Go laptop comes with a 14-inch display screen and a slim bezel.

According to Samsung, the latest range of notebooks come with advanced security and come with portable designs and productivity features. For starters, the Galaxy Book2 Series comes with up to 21 hours of battery life.

The company claims that users can move about their day without always being plugged in. The laptops also pack a 1080p FHD webcam with a wide field of view to help users host high-quality video calls.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book2 Business laptop uses Samsung’s defence-grade security technology, Intel Hardware Shield Technology, and secure embedded processor to protect BIOS, according to a report by IANS. Also Read: Redmi 10 launched in India with a bigger 6,000mAh battery: Price, features, specs

Galaxy Book2 Business also comes with a Tamper Alert function. The feature detects and tracks malicious attempts to interfere with the security and critical data, the report said. Samsung claims that the laptop is designed to keep up with rigorous work environments such as excessive altitudes, temperatures or humidity. Also Read: US expels another Chinese phone carrier on security grounds

Live TV

#mute