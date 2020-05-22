Samsung launches its first outdoor 4K QLED TV called The Terrace

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched its first outdoor 4K QLED TV called 'The Terrace'.

The Terrace QLED 4K Smart TV comes in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models. The Terrace TV is water and dust resistant and comes with an IP55 rating.

The Terrace offers a crystal-clear display with a brightness level of 2,000 nits, Samsung says. The product boasts durability, while offering a slim and sleek design at a mere 59.8mm.

The display is coated with anti-reflection and adaptive picture technology which optimizes content by analyzing its surroundings to minimize unwanted glare, Samsung said.

The Terrace TV offers various content and browsing experiences. It comes equipped with Tizen, Samsung’s Smart TV platform, which powers features such as Samsung TV Plus, a free linear TV video service with over 120 channels, Samsung Health, a comprehensive fitness and wellness platform as well as the leading subscription streaming services, a Samsung statement said.

The Terrace also supports multiple voice services including Bixby, Amazon Alexa and the soon-to-launch Google Assistant.

It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The 55-inch model is available at $3,455, the 65-inch is at $4,999, and the 75-inch display for $6,499.