Samsung launches WhatsApp customer support services in India --Know how to avail the service

New Delhi: Electronics manufacturer Samsung on Monday started offering customer support through WhatsApp to provide prompt resolution to queries of consumers from the comfort of their homes.

“Samsung consumers have several contactless service options, helping them resolve their issues without stepping out of their homes. They can opt for Remote Support, Live Chat, technical assistance through the call center or access do-it-yourself videos on the Samsung Website and on YouTube,” the company said.

Consumers can send a simple message on Samsung’s WhatsApp support number 1800-5-SAMSUNG (1800-5-7267864) to register for the service. On WhatsApp, they can seek technical support for any Samsung product, get information about service centre locations, status of a repair, new offers and also request for demo and installation of Samsung products they have just bought. This service is available from 9 am to 6 pm, on all days of the week.

In addition to the new WhatsApp support, Samsung offers several other digital customer service options to consumers.

Samsug provides Remote Support to all Samsung smartphone and Smart TV users. A Samsung call center agent can work on a consumer’s smart phone or smart TV remotely through the internet and diagnose the issue online to provide instant resolution.

Samsug said, through Live Chat, consumers can reach out to Samsung instantly on its website where trained agents and an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Chat Bot provide instant information for any queries round the clock.

Other services are Technical Assistance through call center and Video Tips on Samsung Website and YouTube, and Samsung Members App.