New Delhi: The overall smartphone shipments are set to cross the 170 million mark in 2022, a new report showed on Wednesday, adding that 5G mobile shipments in India grew more than 300 per cent (on-year) in India in the first quarter.

While affordable smartphone shipments have declined, premium smartphones (Rs 25,000 and above) grew up by 58 per cent, indicating a strong consumer appetite to switch and upgrade, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR)`s `India Mobile Handset Market Review Report`.

"However, the smartphone industry keeps on confronting significant headwinds, including prevailing supply-side dynamics, and resultant raw material shortages. While the underlying two months of the quarter remained quiet, March resisted the pattern, with the development," said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

Apple shipments recorded 20 percent YoY development in quarter one and it topped the super-premium (Rs 50,000-Rs 100,000) section with seventy-seven percent market share. In quarter 2022, the general component phone segment declined 43 percent (on-year), driven by supply-side requirements, expansion in administrator tax plans as well as rising inflationary trends. The 2G feature phone and 4G feature phone segments were reduced by 42 percent and 50 percent YoY, respectively.

"CMR gauges highlight a potential 5-8 percent YoY growth in smartphone shipments. We anticipate H2 (second half) 2022 to possibly see some facilitating of supply-side imperatives," said Kumari.

Live TV