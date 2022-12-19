New Delhi: The most recent Samsung phone to receive the Android 13 update is the Galaxy M13, a low-cost smartphone. SamMobile claims that the business has begun distributing the One UI 5.0 based on the Android 13 update to Galaxy M13 devices. The gadget now has firmware version M135FXXU1BVL2.

Currently, users in the European market can access the update. However, it's conceivable that it will also be implemented in other markets. The November Android security patch is also being made available by Samsung. The update is OTA. On their device, interested parties can download it by going to the Settings app. Go to Software update and select Download and install from this page. (Also Read: Post office scheme: Make Rs 16 lakh by just investing Rs 10,000; check return calculator, other key details)

As was already noted, Android 13 serves as the foundation for Samsung One UI 5.0. Users of Samsung smartphones can alter their home screen's appearance by adding new colour schemes, icons, and quick panels. Additionally, the upgrade offers up to 16 pre-set colour schemes based on their wallpaper. For rapid access to all ringtone volumes and vibration intensities, it also provides reorganised menus. (Also Read: Christmas 2022: 10 gadgets gift under Rs 1500 for your loved ones)

With a new icon in Pro and Pro Video mode, Samsung smartphone users will be able to create high-quality images and videos with ease. For quicker close-ups, the zoom bar has been more sensitive. A new dashboard that lets customers examine their phone's security status has also been implemented by the manufacturer of smartphones. The brand-new dashboard will also offer advice on how to address Samsung phone security issues.