Samsung May Launch Galaxy S23 FE This Year: Check Expected Price, Specifications, Other Details

New Delhi: In the past, there were some leaks indicating that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE might not ever be released but others give away some of its rumoured features. There have been conflicting rumours about the smartphone but according to a new SamMobile rumour, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer could release the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in the fourth quarter of 2023.

According to the latest rumour, Samsung will undoubtedly release the Galaxy S23 FE in the fourth quarter of 2023.

According to it, the Fan Edition may contain the company's own Exynos chipset, in contrast to other Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones that are powered by Qualcomm processors. According to the rumour, the Galaxy S23 FE may use the Exynos 2200 chipset in the US as well as other territories.

According to earlier rumours, the device may have a 50MP primary camera on the back. There are reportedly two storage options for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: 128GB and 256GB. The Memory is expected to be between 6GB and 8 GB. The device might have a 4,500mAh battery, just like its forerunner.

The gadget might support 25-watt quick charging. The Samsung S23 FE will feature the model number SM-S711x, according to the rumour.

The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G was just released in the nation by Samsung. It is a low-cost smartphone with a built-in Exynos CPU from the manufacturer. It features 25watt quick charging and a 6,000mAh battery.

The phone is available in two RAM configurations: 4GB and 6GB, both with 128GB of storage. The pricing of the 4GB RAM version is $12,990, while the 6GB RAM model is $14,990.

A 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz is included on the phone. The phone sports a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top and a water drop notch.