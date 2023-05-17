topStoriesenglish2609275
Samsung May Reveal Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 In July

Samsung is expected to hold the Unpacked event on July 26, and the devices could become available in stores on August 11.

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 02:06 PM IST|Source: IANS

San Francisco: Samsung will reportedly reveal the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Tab S9 devices at its Unpacked event later this year.

The company is expected to hold the Unpacked event on July 26, and the devices could become available in stores on August 11, reports The Verge.

The news was first reported by the Korean news outlet The Chosun Ilbo.

According to the report, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature a much thinner design when folded compared to its predecessor, along with the same 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner display.

It is also expected that Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a larger 3.4-inch outer display with a resolution of 720 x 748.

Moreover, the report mentioned that both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are expected to come with a new "water drop" hinge that reduces the appearance of a crease and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

In addition to Samsung's foldables, its tablet lineup is due for an upgrade as well.

The tech giant may launch the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the regular Tab S9 could come with up to 12GB of RAM, the report said.

Meanwhile, Samsung will reportedly use a technology used in electric vehicles to boost the battery of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is about 10 months away now.

Samsung's SDI division, responsible for battery research and development, is reportedly exploring the possibility of introducing stacked batteries to their smartphone business, reports GSMArena.

