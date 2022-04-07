Samsung mega sale Carnival, grab exciting offers on home appliances for Eid

Consumer electronics brand Samsung is offering range of offers and promotional prices on its TV, refrigerator, washing machine, microwave oven, and air conditioner to the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, said a press release.

Samsung has brought an array of offers, consumers can enjoy a variety of deals through the campaign, such as Buy 1 TV, get another TV free, exclusive 50 per cent discount on Sound Bars, and gifts like rice cookers, sandwich makers, and toasters available with selective models of UHD and QLED TVs.

Under the Buy 1 Get 1 offer, customers purchasing 65’’ and 75’’ QLED and UHD TV will get 32’’ smart TV, Tabs, and 43’’ smart TV free. In addition, cashback up to Tk 19,000 and exchange offers valued up to Tk 40,000 are also here for the customers to enjoy with their purchase of Samsung televisions. The TVs are available from Tk 51,900.

The Eid offer covers other household appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, and air conditioners as well. The offers are available for Samsung customers in Bangladesh.

With selective refrigerator models, customers will get mini home appliances as free gifts. Availing of selective side-by-side and twin cooling refrigerators, customers will win a mixer grinder, blender, and iron. The refrigerator price starts from Tk 36,900. Additionally, up to Tk 11,000 cashback and Tk 23,000 worth of exchange offers can also be availed by consumers.

In washing machines, an additional 5 per cent discount will be provided upon the purchase of any 3 pcs of Samsung’s washing machines, prices start from Tk 22,500. With up to Tk 4,000 worth of exchange value, all the models of Samsung microwave ovens are available from Tk 8,900.

Samsung’s air conditioner is also included in the Eid offers at Tk 63,900, with an exchange offer of up to Tk 13,000. Customers can avail the top-quality home appliances at offered prices till Chaad Raat (the night before Eid). Besides the official outlets, customers can also purchase the products online which will be safely delivered to their homes without any charge.