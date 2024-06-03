Samsung Rolls Out Offers On Its Big TVs To Enhance User Experience During T20 World Cup

New Delhi: Samsung has announced the enticing offers on its big TVs today. These ‘Big TV Days’ offers have been offered for the T20 Cricket World Cup to enhance users’ entertainment experience by truly bringing the stadium home.

The offers on TVs include the ultra-premium Neo QLED, OLED and Crystal 4K UHD TVs.

Samsung TVs Offers And Availability:

Customers purchasing Samsung TVs during ‘Big TV Days’ will get a free Serif TV worth Rs 89,990 or a Soundbar worth Rs 79,990 free, depending upon the TV purchased. Customers can also avail of easy EMI starting at Rs 2990, and cashback up to 20 per cent.

The ‘Big TV Days’ offers will be available on Samsung.com, leading retail stores, and various other online platforms, ensuring convenience for consumers nationwide. The offers will be available between June 1 and June 30, 2024.



Samsung is bringing the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in home entertainment to improve consumers’ lifestyles and offer exceptional viewing experiences. The company has also curated localised smart experiences for Indian consumers to include a range of services like gaming, entertainment, education and fitness, available on these televisions.

Neo QLED 8K

The Neo QLED 8K range comes powered by the NQ8 AI Gen2 Processor, which enables an AI-powered experience for content providing life-like picture quality. The NQ8 AI Gen2 Processor is powered by 256 AI neural networks that help transform both picture and sound to deliver an 8K experience whether you are streaming OTT services, playing your favourite video games or watching live sports. Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TVs also come with the Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro for creating consistently crisp visuals and blazing-fast speeds for high-speed gaming.

Neo QLED 4K

The 2024 Neo QLED 4K line-up is powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, which breathes life into almost any content, rendering it in stunning 4K resolution. Enhanced by Quantum Matrix Technology, the screen ensures impeccable contrast even in complex scenes. With the world’s first Pantone Validated display for colour accuracy and Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience, the Neo QLED 4K range of TVs raises the bar for an ultimate 4K experience.

QLED TV

Samsung's QLED TV provides stunning picture quality with Quantum Dot technology. Boasting 100% colour volume, this TV ensures that colours remain true and vibrant at any brightness level. Its ultra-slim design blends seamlessly into any home, adding a touch of elegance to living spaces.

OLED TV

The world’s first glare-free OLED TV eliminates unnecessary reflection while preserving deep blacks and clear images under any lighting condition. Powered by the same formidable NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, Samsung’s OLED TVs boast features like the Real Depth Enhancer and OLED HDR Pro, bringing picture quality to new heights.

Adding further, with features such as Motion Xcelerator 144Hz ensuring smooth motion and quick response rates, Samsung OLED is the ultimate choice for gaming. Complemented by sleek designs, these OLED TVs elevate the viewing space.

UHD TV

Samsung's UHD TV brings colours to life with Dynamic Crystal Colour technology, offering lifelike variations and subtle details in every shade. Motion Xcelerator keeps fast-moving action smooth and clear, making every game, movie, or show, more immersive and enjoyable.