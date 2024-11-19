Samsung S23 Ultra 5G Receives Massive Discount On THIS Platform; Check Specs, Price

Samsung S23 Ultra 5G Discount Price: Samsung S23 Ultra 5G has been launched in India in February last year at the Galaxy Unpacked event. It was the top-end model in the newly launched Samsung flagship lineup. The handset is equipped with a SPen and comes with various top-notch features including a 200-megapixel rear camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, Dynamic AMOLED display, fast charging support and a lot more.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB has received a significant price cut on Flipkart, making it more accessible than ever. So, if you are planning to buy a new smartphone then this is the perfect time to make a move.

However, Flipkart has made many customers happy by reducing the price, allowing you to snap up this 200MP smartphone at a fantastic deal. Let's have a quick look into the details of this discount offer.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Discount

The variant is listed on Flipkart for Rs 1,49,999. The e-commerce platform is offering a remarkable discount of up to 44 per cent, you can now own this smartphone for just Rs 82,989, nearly half the original price.

If you're looking to save even more, consider using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, which offers an additional 5 per cent cashback. For those on a tighter budget, purchasing on EMI is also an option, with monthly payments as low as Rs 2,918.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications:

The device boasts a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, delivering vibrant visuals with HDR10+ support and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. It runs on Android 13 and is powered by the robust Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, ensuring top-notch performance and seamless multitasking.

A large 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging capability keeps the smartphone ready to go with minimal downtime. On the optics front, the smartphone comes with four sensors: a massive 200MP main sensor, two 10MP lenses, and a 12MP wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 12MP shooter at the front.