Samsung

Samsung takes potshot at iPhone 12 Pro Max, says ‘Your phone upgrade shouldn’t be a downgrade’

Meanwhile, the second video shows a close-up of a cheese sandwich clicked by a Galaxy S21 Ultra and an iPhone 12 Pro Max. The difference between both images is that the former seems to be sharper than iPhone one.  Releasing these two videos, Samsung has added a slogan, “Your phone upgrade shouldn’t be a downgrade”.

Photo Credit: CNET

Samsung and Apple have been rivals for quite some time and both the companies don’t leave any opportunity to take potshots at each other. Samsung had once mocked the iPhone's massive notch and then Apple hit it back by releasing videos about slow Android phones and insecure app stores.  

 Now the South Korean smartphone company has released two new videos to poke fun at iPhone 12 Pro Max cameras. 

SamMobile spotted the first video where the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is pitted against the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The camera is what captures the eye of the audience and it gives impetus to Samsung's current flagship smartphone. 

