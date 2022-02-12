Samsung to increase Galaxy S22 production to meet demand: Report

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung recently launched its flagship Galaxy S22 series and now a new report has claimed that company CEO recently visited the manufacturing facilities in Vietnam to make sure that there are enough units in the market.

According to The Elec, Samsung has increased Galaxy S22 production by 20 per cent. A total 30 million smartphones are now planned to be manufactured, out of which 12 million will be the S22.

Samsung reportedly expects the Galaxy S22 Ultra to be a bigger hit than usual, with 10 million (33.3 per cent) of these models slated for production joined by 8 million units of the S22+.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with an immersive 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 5,000mAh battery housing Android 12 and One UI 4.0 will be available from February 25 in select markets in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy colours in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models with 8GB and 12GB RAM.

Galaxy S22 (6.1-inch) and Galaxy S22+ (6.6-inch) will also be available from February 25 in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold finishes in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S8 series consists of three Android tablets -- Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

