New Delhi: On the World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) website, Samsung has patented a revolutionary flexible smartphone with a flexible sliding display that wraps around the device itself.

The device will include a flexible display, which appears to be an extension of the main display that extends all the way up to the middle of the rear panel sideways, according to the patent description. According to MySmartPrice, the flexible display will be slidably adjustable.

According to the images, the phone will have a rear camera and a front-facing selfie camera. Surprisingly, the rear camera may also be used as a selfie camera. Furthermore, the smartphone will have a curved edge display on the front that extends to cover a section of the back cover.

Samsung is also working on a dual-folding smartphone, which folds and unfolds in both directions. Two hinges will support the foldable phone's three display sections. The dual-fold smartphone can be used as a tablet when fully unfurled.

The smartphone has three displays that can be folded using two hinges, one of which folds inwards and the other outwards to form a Z-shaped design.

Samsung's double-fold smartphone will also support the S Pen and include an HDMI connector, according to the patent.

Samsung is also said to be aiming a Q3 2022 debut for its next-generation Fold4, which would feature an upgraded under display camera (UDC) on both the internal and external screens.

The Galaxy Z Fold4's entire primary camera setup is also getting an upgrade, bringing it up to par with the current flagship's camera quality.

A hinge is also expected to be included in the future Fold 4, which could help to minimise weight. In addition to greater water resistance, the new hinge will be dust-resistant certified.