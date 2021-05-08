हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung to launch Galaxy A52 5G in India soon: Check expected specs, price and more





South Korean smartphone maker Samsung is said to launch the 5G variant of Galaxy A52 in India. To make it more precise, the support page of Galaxy A52 5G is live on Samsung India’s official website. 

According to a report, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has been listed with the model number SM-A526B/DS. The smartphone was launched globally in March and it will cost a bit more than the 4G model which is priced at Rs 26,499.

In terms of features and specifications, Galaxy A52 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with storage of up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. 

In terms of selfies and videos, the smartphone is equipped with a quad rear camera setup which includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra wide angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. Galaxy A52 houses a 32MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy A52Samsung Galaxy smartphonesGalaxy A52 launchGalaxy A52 features
