Samsung to launch Galaxy A52, A72 and A32 4G in India soon

Samsung is planning to launch three new Galaxy smartphones in India soon. The South Korean giant is set to bring in Galaxy A52, A72 and A32 in the near future.

Samsung India’s website has listed the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 on its support pages, alongside the Galaxy A32 and A32 5G. The Galaxy A52 and A72 are identified by their model numbers SM-A525F/DS, and SM-A725F/DS, respectively.

While Galaxy A32 was already launched earlier this month, Galaxy A52 and A72 are on the verge of getting launched.

The recently launched Galaxy A32 4G comes with a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel and it will be powered by an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz.

The Galaxy A32 is equipped with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and features a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

In terms of selfies and videos, the Galaxy A32 gets a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP, f/2.4 depth sensor, and a 5 MP, f/2.4 macro camera. The waterdrop notch on the front has a 20 MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.