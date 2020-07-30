हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samsung

Samsung to launch Galaxy M31s smartphone with 64-megapixel quad-camera in India on July 30

South Korean electronics giant Samsung will launch its latest smartphone in the M-series - the Galaxy M31s - in India on Thursday (July 30). 

Samsung to launch Galaxy M31s smartphone with 64-megapixel quad-camera in India on July 30

South Korean electronics giant Samsung will launch its latest smartphone in the M-series - the Galaxy M31s - in India on Thursday (July 30). 

Samsung Galaxy M31s is the successor of Galaxy M31 which was launched in India few months ago. Experts maintained that by launching the Galaxy M31s, Samsung is aiming to pose a direct challenge to the likes of OnePlus Nord, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme X3, and more. It is expected that the new device will be priced around Rs 20,000.

The Galaxy M31s will be available for sale for the first time on Amazon India on the Prime Day which starts from August 6 until August 7.

The Galaxy M31s comes equipped with a rectangular camera module at the back and an Infinity-O display. The rear camera module is packed with four cameras at the back and there is a single sensor at the front for selfies.

The phone will have a primary 64-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. The Galaxy M31s will sport a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The Intelli-cam and Single Take mode of Galaxy M31s will allow the users to capture photos and videos at the same time.

The new smartphone will be powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset. It will have a 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is likely that Samsung would also launch another variant of the phone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 

Tags:
SamsungGalaxy M31sSamsung Galaxy M31s
Next
Story

Malware, ransomware top cyberthreats in India: Microsoft report
  • 15,31,669Confirmed
  • 34,193Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,67,30,543Confirmed
  • 6,60,142Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT55S

PM Modi to inaugurate new building of Supreme Court of Mauritius