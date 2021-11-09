Samsung to launch Galaxy S21 FE In January 4, Galaxy S22 Series in Feb 2022

New Delhi: Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE smartphone was a much-anticipated release from the South Korean company, however rumours about the device have died down as it never made it to market, despite multiple rumours. It's possible that this is linked to the ongoing chip shortage. However, a recent report claims that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and even the Samsung Galaxy S22 series would be released on a different date.

According to a prediction by well-known tipster Jon Prosser, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be released on January 4, 2022, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 series on February 8, 2022. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be released on January 11th. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was rumoured to be unveiled during next year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, which kicks off on January 5, 2022. According to the newest source, Samsung is planning to showcase the smartphone during a pre-event.

Apart from that, Prosser stated that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series might be released on February 8 of next year, without specifying a date. According to Prosser, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be released at 10 a.m. ET (8:30PM IST). Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will begin on the day of the launch, and sales might begin as early as February 18.

Prosser had previously leaked photographs of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on his Twitter account. A hole-punch display with curved edges was depicted in the photographs. According to the photos, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may have a dedicated place for a S Pen.

