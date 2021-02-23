हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samsung

Samsung to provide up to 4 years of security updates: Check the list of compatible devices

Samsung to provide up to 4 years of security updates: Check the list of compatible devices

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has revealed that it will give up to four years of security updates to the Galaxy smartphones that have been unveiled after 2019. 

This development comes in the backdrop of the company announcing three years of Android updates for its Galaxy smartphones in 2020.

With this, the company is now coming up with monthly and quarterly updates to the Galaxy phones, providing an extended layer of security. The security updates will be applicable for the Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy Z, and Galaxy XCover smartphone series. It is also for the Galaxy Tab tablet lineup.

This will be a good piece of news for Samsung users as the company’s reputation in terms of updating its devices wasn’t the best. 

Learning from that, Samsung became the second company after Google to provide faster updates to its smartphones.

Here are the eligible Samsung phones for 4 years of security updates

Samsung Galaxy Foldable devices: Fold, Fold 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy S series: S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note series: Note10, Note10 5G, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy A series: A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90 5G, A11, A21, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, A42 5G

Samsung Galaxy M series: M10s, M20, M30, M30s, M40, M11, M12, M21, M31, M31s, M51

Samsung Galaxy XCover series: XCover4s, XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro

Samsung Galaxy Tab series: Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab A 8 (2019), Tab A with S Pen, Tab A 8.4 (2020), Tab A7, Tab S5e, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7, Tab S7+

