हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samsung Galaxy F12

Samsung unveils Galaxy F12, F02s smartphones in India: Check price, features and more

In terms of specifications, Galaxy F12 comes with a True 48MP quad camera with ISOCELL plus technology, a smooth 90Hz Display and a 6000mAh battery. On the other hand, Galaxy F02s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display and a 5000mAh battery.

Samsung unveils Galaxy F12, F02s smartphones in India: Check price, features and more

In a bid to expand its Galaxy F Series, South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has unveiled Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s smartphones in India.

In terms of price and storage, Samsung Galaxy F12 comes in two memory variants -- 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB -- priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

Meanwhile, Galaxy F02s is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy F12 comes with a True 48MP quad camera with ISOCELL plus technology, a smooth 90Hz Display and a 6000mAh battery. On the other hand, Galaxy F02s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display and a 5000mAh battery.

In Galaxy F12, the 5MP ultra-wide lens has a 123-degree field of view that adds more perspective to images while the 2MP macro lens takes detailed close-up shots.

The 2MP depth camera comes with Live focus to take amazing portrait shots. Galaxy F12 comes with an 8MP front camera for high-resolution selfies.

The rear camera setup on Galaxy F02s has a 13MP main camera, 2MP refined macro lens and a dedicated 2MP depth camera with Live focus for detailed pictures. Galaxy F02s sports a 5MP front camera.

"Galaxy F has already become one of the most popular smartphones on Flipkart. We are now bolstering the Galaxy F line-up with the #FullOnFab Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s that come packed with features, allowing our young consumers to have fun and express themselves limitlessly," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Galaxy F12 comes in three colours -- Sea Green, Sky Blue and Celestial Black, whereas Galaxy F02s comes in Diamond Blue, Diamond White and Diamond Black colours.

Galaxy F12 offers an in-box 15W USB-C fast charger and an Adaptive Fast Charging technology that gets the battery back to 100 per cent in very little time, the company said. On the other hand, Galaxy F02s offers 15W fast charging.

Galaxy F12 is powered by 8nm Exynos 850 Octa-Core 2.0GHz processor, while Galaxy F02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Samsung Galaxy F12Galaxy F02sSamsung Galaxy F12 launchSamsung Galaxy F02s launch
Next
Story

iPhone 13 series may have wide angle lens: Expected features, price and more

Must Watch

PT7M50S

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari to be handed over to UP Police