Samsung unveils Galaxy F62 in India at Rs 23,999

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has finally launched its new smartphone `Galaxy F62` with flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor and a massive 7000mAh battery. Priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, the device will be available on Flipkart.com, Reliance Digital Jio retail stores, Samsung.com as well as select retail stores from February 22.

The customers can own Galaxy F62 by paying 70 per cent of the price of the product usingg Flipkart `Smart Upgrade` Programme (FSUP) powered by Galaxy Forever ng the Flipkart `Smart Upgrade` Programme (FSUP) powered by Galaxy Forever. After a year, the customer can choose to return the product to upgrade to the latest Galaxy series smartphone or choose to keep the same device by paying the remaining 30 percent of the original price.

The smartphone will be available in three colours -- laser green, laser blue and laser grey.

In terms of features, Galaxy F62 is equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+, Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a peak brightness of 420 nits and a contrast ratio of 1000000:1. The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup, with 64MP main Sony IMX 682 sensor, 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, dedicated 5MP Macro lens and 5MP depth lens.

The device also comes with a 32MP front camera with 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies. It comes with an in-box Type C 25W superfast charger that claims to recharge the 7000mAh battery in less than two hours.

The smartphone comes in a unique Laser Gradient design that has minimized bezels for an ergonomic grip and supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 out of the box.

"For the first time ever, we have coupled the flagship Exynos 9825 processor with an industry-leading 7000mAh battery. We believe this is a winning proposition and Galaxy F62 will become a benchmark for speed by enabling our consumers to break barriers and live life Full-on," Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung said in a statement.