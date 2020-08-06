हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Samsung

Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold2 with 2 big screens inside and out

Galaxy Z Fold2 comes in two colours: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.

New Delhi: Paying attention to users' feedback, Samsung on Wednesday unveiled Galaxy Z Fold2 that will give people the same experience whether folded or unfolded as it carries big screens both inside and out.

The cover screen is 6.2-inch and the main screen, when unfolded, gives a massive 7.6-inch experience like a mini-tab - making both the screens larger than the original Galaxy Fold.

The company was yet to announce its price. The original Galaxy Fold was priced around $2,000 in the international market and its India price was nearly Rs 1.65 lakh.

With its sleek design and refined engineering, Galaxy Z Fold2 comes in two colours: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.

For users who seek a unique premium design, Samsung is again partnering with iconic New York fashion house Thom Browne to deliver a limited Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition.

The company said that after releasing two foldable devices and listening to user feedback on the most requested upgrades and new features, it has unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold2 with meaningful innovations that offer users enhanced refinements and unique foldable user experiences.

Galaxy Z Fold2 combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity.

The upcoming foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 2 from Samsung is expected to sell around 500,000 units this year, larger than its predecessor, a new report from Counterpoint Research said on Wednesday.

