Samsung Z Fold 6 Vs Vivo X Fold 3 Pro : Which Foldable Phone Wins? Price, Display, Camera, & More Compared

New Delhi: The foldable phone market is picking up speed, bringing a fresh wave of innovation to smartphones. On Wednesday, Samsung unveiled their newest foldable phones at a major event in Paris.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 6 has made some impressive upgrades in design, hardware, and other key features that buyers want in a foldable phone. However, Samsung isn't the only player in the foldable phone market anymore as Vivo has entered the scene with its own contender, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.

Let's explore how these devices compare in terms of price, camera capabilities, and display quality to help you decide which one suits you best in the foldable phone market.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: Specs

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the outside with a clear resolution of 968x2,376 pixels and a sharp 410ppi pixel density. Inside, it has a bigger 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display, offering a resolution of 1,856x2,160 pixels and 374ppi. Both screens adapt their refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz, ensuring smooth and efficient performance.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Specs

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14. It features an 8.03-inch primary E7 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution (2,200x2,480 pixels), a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10. The secondary screen is a 6.53-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 1,172x2,748 pixels. Both screens have a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 : Camera

It has a triple rear camera setup: a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with dual pixel autofocus and optical image stabilisation, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree field of view and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It also includes a 10-megapixel front camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel under-display camera on the inner screen.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Camera

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has Zeiss-enhanced triple camera system: a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. Both the main and cover screens have 32MP front-facing cameras with an f/2.4 aperture, all powered by Vivo's V3 imaging chip.

Price Comparison: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs. Samsung Z Fold 6

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available in three options: Rs 1,64,999 for 256GB, Rs 1,76,999 for 512GB, and Rs 2,00,999 for the 1TB version. Meanwhile, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro comes in a single variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, priced at Rs 1,59,999.