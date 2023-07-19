trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637425
Samsung's Cosmic Tease Ahead Of Launch: Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 Promise a Weightless Wonder

According to TM Roh, "every gramme and millimetre in a foldable device requires an engineering breakthrough," and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 will be "thinner and lighter than their predecessors."

New Delhi: Prior to the company's planned launch event on July 26, Samsung teased other items on Wednesday in addition to its newest generation of foldable smartphones. The blog post by TM Roh, president and head of MX Business at Samsung Electronics, gives some suggestions as to what will be revealed during the significant launch in South Korea the following week.

That includes the new tablets and smartwatches, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5. Samsung has a head start in the field of foldable phones, which Roh argues have "raised the standards."

According to him, "every gramme and millimetre in a foldable device requires an engineering breakthrough," and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 will be "thinner and lighter than their predecessors."

According to reports, the Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5 will both have new hinge designs that will enable the handsets to eliminate the "hinge gap" present on earlier iterations while also reducing the weight of the phones.

According to rumours, the Flip 5 will reportedly have a cover display that is far larger than the Moto Razr 40 Ultra, which was just released. Additionally, both devices are probably going to get new hardware and better photography experiences.

The next-generation "Galaxy Tab and Wearables designed in the same spirit," says Roh, and "they work with each other harmoniously in an ecosystem that opens up a powerful connected experience, serving as a seamless extension of your needs, priorities, and unique personality."

