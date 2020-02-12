Samsung's first full 5G flagship Galaxy S20 series is here

San Francisco: Samsung`s first full 5G flagship series, Galaxy S20 made its debut at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. Comprising the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, the new series boasts improved hardware and AI camera technologies.

Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ pack triple camera setup with a 12 megapixel + 12 megapixel + 64-megapixel camera while the S20 Ultra boasts a 12-megapixel + 108-megapixel + 48-megapixel camera setup.

The new series supports 8K video shooting. The series offers 120Hz display support with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage for the enhanced gaming experience. The Galaxy S20 series comes with a 25W fast charger while the high-end S20 Ultra supports 45W Super Fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be available starting March 6, 2020, in colour choices of Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, and Cloud Pink for Galaxy S20, Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black for Galaxy S20+ and Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black for the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

At the time of writing, the price of the phones had not been announced.