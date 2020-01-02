Samsung's new Galaxy Book Flex Alpha QLED notebook launched

New Delhi: South Korean technology firm Samsung on Thursday (January 2) introduced a new affordable notebook from its Galaxy Book line, called the Flex Alpha featuring a QLED display, ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020.

The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha, which is a 13-inch notebook, comes powered by 10th-gen Intel Core processor, fingerprint sensor, two USD 3.0 ports, one USB-C socket, HDMI slot, and a microSD card reader, Engadget notes.

The Flex Alpha costs USD 830 and is likely to retail in the first half of 2020. There are also high-end variants called the Galaxy Book Ion and Flex which are likely to cost over USD 1,100 and USD 1,400 respectively.

Samsung's next flagship smartphone

The South Korean mobile maker company, Samsung, is all set to launch its next-gen Galaxy smartphone on February 11 at an event in San Francisco. Reports says that Samsung has chosen the S20 as the name of its next Galaxy S flagship, instead of the S11.

Recently, Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) shared a tweet saying that instead of opting for S11e, S11 and S11+ nomenclature, the South Korean company would opt for S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra naming for its flagship series. This means that Galaxy S20 will succeed S10e and S20+ will succeed S10.

The upcoming smartphones will reportedly use an Exynos 990 in some markets and a Snapdragon 865 in the majority of markets.

Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch screen, S20+ is expected to sport a 6.7-inch screen, while the top variant Galaxy 20 Ultra is likely to come with a 6.9-inch screen.

In terms of optics, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are expected to have a quad-camera setup highlighted by a 108MP main sensor that delivers 12MP photos from a 9-in-1 binning method.

