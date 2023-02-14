topStoriesenglish2573152
NewsTechnology
CYBERSECURITY

Scam Alert: Got WhatsApp Message From Your Boss or CEO? Think Twice Before Responding

A spear phishing attempt that targeted many organisations was discovered by CloudSEK experts. The campaign involved a certain type of message that appeared to be sent by CEOs or superiors but may actually be a scam.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 12:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Scam Alert: Got WhatsApp Message From Your Boss or CEO? Think Twice Before Responding

New Delhi: Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a spear phishing campaign where the con artists target employees of an organisation by impersonating the CEO or Boss of that company.

A spear phishing attempt that targeted many organisations was discovered by CloudSEK experts. The campaign involved a certain type of message that appeared to be sent by CEOs or superiors but may actually be a scam.

The threat actor sends WhatsApp messages to employees (mainly top executives) on their personal phone numbers while posing as the firm CEO in these communications.

 

 

Modus Operandi of the WhatsApp spear phishing Scam

Analysts at cybersecurity firm CloudSEK found the following Modus Operandi that the spear phishing Scamsters adopted

The vulnerable employees recieves an SMS-based message from an unknown based number "allegedly impersonating a top-ranking executive from the organization" 

The Fraudsters impersonate the top-ranking executive so as to instill urgency and panic

If the he vulnerable employee or the reciever of the SMS acknowledges the scammer with a response, the threat actor/scammer would request to complete a quick task. 

CloudSEK says that the "quick tasks commonly include: purchasing gift cards for a client or employee and/or wiring funds to another business."

Scammer may also ask employees to send personal information like PINs and passwords to third parties in some cases, thus often providing a probable reason to carry out the request.

 

CloudSEK in its report wrote that the "threat actors often use commanding and persuasive language to convince the email victim to respond...Threat actors then use popular sales intelligence or lead generation tools such as Signalhire, Zoominfo, Rocket Reach to gather personal identifiable information (PII) like emails, phone numbers, and more."

Live Tv

cybersecurityPhishingWhatsapp

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey