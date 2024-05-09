'Scammed By Amazon': Man Claims He Bought Laptop Worth Rs 1 Lakh, Received Second-Hand Product Instead--Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: A user that goes by the name of Rohan Das has shared his ordeal on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) stating that he was 'scammed' by online retailer Amazon while he purchased laptop worth Rs 1 lakh from the e-retailer.

Sharing his story on X in a video, which has now gone viral, Rohan says that he ordered a Lenovo laptop priced Rs 1 lakh, but what he got instead a used laptop.

I Was Scammed By Amazon!@amazonIN selling used products as new.



Today I received a "new" laptop from Amazon, but it had already been used and the warranty started in December 2023.@Lenovo @Lenovo_in pic.twitter.com/TI8spJffgm — Rohan Das (@rohaninvestor) May 7, 2024

He further details, the anomaly in the laptop was first uncovered by him when he checked the product's warranty period on Lenovo's official website. Upon searching, he found that the warranty had already commenced in December 2023, that means it had been priorly used by someone.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Amazon reached out to Rohan stating that their customer service will get in touch with him. "We're sorry for the unpleasant experience regarding your issue with the product that you have received. Please share your details and we'll get back to you within 6-12 hours," wrote Amazon.

We're sorry for the unpleasant experience regarding your issue with the product that you have received. Please share your details here: https://t.co/ZuzhoxZ9Og, and we'll get back to you within 6-12 hours. -Sumit — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) May 7, 2024

There was a flood of comments on Rohan's post, with some advising him to take the seller to the consumer court while others sharing their disappointing purchase stories.

@amazonIN Do you resell the laptops you have already sold to the customers? Is this not dangerous from the security point of view? How can a customer trust you like this? — Rahul Gupta (____'_ ______) (@rahulguptaglg) May 7, 2024

Take this issue to 'consumer courts', write an application use words 'cheating' 'manipulating public trust: a non technical person would have never realised the scam' 'mental agony' ask for 10lakhs compensation. @amazonIN — ar kh (@spikyrambutan) May 7, 2024

Bhai I have purchased a hp laptop offline from an authorised store I have the same issue with them when I asked them they told me the warranty will be from the invoice date. Because this warranty is as per date of manufacturing which is showing. Please share your thoughts — Offside Majority (@GutsyStudss) May 7, 2024

Meanwhile, check out Lenovo's Comment

Hello there, We maintain the machine's manufacture date in our database; however, the real warranty begins on the day of the customer purchase date, & we manually update it after sharing a Bill invoice copy and lowercase serial number sticker snaps to pop@lenovo.com Sonu_Lenovo — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) May 7, 2024

