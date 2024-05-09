Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2747953
NewsTechnology
LAPTOP

'Scammed By Amazon': Man Claims He Bought Laptop Worth Rs 1 Lakh, Received Second-Hand Product Instead--Watch Viral Video

A buyer has shared his ordeal on X, stating that he was scammed by Amazon for sending him a used laptop instead of a new one for which he paid Rs 1 lakh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 09, 2024, 03:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Scammed By Amazon': Man Claims He Bought Laptop Worth Rs 1 Lakh, Received Second-Hand Product Instead--Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: A user that goes by the name of Rohan Das has shared his ordeal on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) stating that he was 'scammed' by online retailer Amazon while he purchased laptop worth Rs 1 lakh from the e-retailer.

Sharing his story on X in a video, which has now gone viral, Rohan says that he ordered a Lenovo laptop priced Rs 1 lakh, but what he got instead a used laptop.

He further details, the anomaly in the laptop was first uncovered by him when he checked the product's warranty period on Lenovo's official website. Upon searching, he found that the warranty had already commenced in December 2023, that means it had been priorly used by someone.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Amazon reached out to Rohan stating that their customer service will get in touch with him. "We're sorry for the unpleasant experience regarding your issue with the product that you have received. Please share your details and we'll get back to you within 6-12 hours," wrote Amazon.

There was a flood of comments on Rohan's post, with some advising him to take the seller to the consumer court while others sharing their disappointing purchase stories.

Meanwhile, check out Lenovo's Comment

x x

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Punjab government refuses VRS to IAS officer who is BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate
DNA Video
DNA: Astrazeneca withdraws Covid vaccine
DNA Video
DNA: Maldives bowed before India!
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Delhi's new don 'Bhau'?
DNA Video
DNA: Sam Pitroda steps down as Indian Overseas Congress chief
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen if Hindus decrease in India?
DNA Video
DNA: War of Words over Lalu Yadav's Muslim Reservation Remark
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking claim on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA: Did Arvind Kejriwal receive funding from Khalistani groups?
DNA Video
DNA: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet