Scared Of Long Queues Outside Apple Stores? Get iPhone 16 Delivered In Minutes At Your Doorsteps

New Delhi: You don't have to wait in line to buy an iPhone anymore. Starting today, order it on quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit and BB Now it will be delivered to your doorstep within minutes.

Albinder Dhindsa, the co-founder and CEO of Blinkit, informed in a social media post on Friday that the company will deliver the iPhone 16 in Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru on the very launch day of the iPhone.

"Get the all-new iPhone 16 delivered in 10 minutes! We've partnered with @UnicornAPR for the third year in a row, bringing the latest iPhone to Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru (for now) -- on launch day! P.S - Unicorn is also providing discounts with select credit cards and EMI options are available too," said Dhindsa.

Blinkit, known for delivering groceries and other essential items within minutes, is expanding its offerings to cater to the high-demand tech market.

The company has collaborated with key Unicorn Stores and Apple retailers, to ensure the iPhone 16 is available to its users immediately on release.

Meanwhile, long queues were seen outside the Apple store in Delhi's Saket and the flagship store in Mumbai's BKC.

A customer Akshay says, "I came at 6 am. I purchased the iPhone 16 Pro Max. I liked iOS 18 and the zoom camera quality has become better now, I came from Surat."

Another customer Ujjwal Shah said "I have been standing in the queue for the last 21 hours. I have been here since 11 AM yesterday and I will be the first one to enter the store today at 8 AM. I am very excited today...The atmosphere in Mumbai for this phone is absolutely new...Last year, I stood in the queue for 17 hours."

Apple launched the new variants of the iPhone 16 during the second week of September, and the phone will be available for starting today Friday, September 20th. The price of the base variant of the iPhone 16 with 128 GB memory is Rs 79,900.

To ensure timely deliveries, the companies has optimized its network of micro-fulfilment centres, positioning stock in strategic locations across major cities. The service will initially be available in select areas, with plans for expansion in the coming months.

This move into tech product deliveries could set a new standard in the e-commerce space, especially for high-value items.

With this offering, the platform aims to elevate customer satisfaction by blending speed and convenience, ensuring the iPhone 16 reaches its buyers within just 10 minutes of placing an order.